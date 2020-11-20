SunOpta Inc. (SOY.TO) (TSE:SOY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.19

SunOpta Inc. (SOY.TO) (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$12.19 and last traded at C$12.19, with a volume of 14248 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.78.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -100.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$10.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.77, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.34.

About SunOpta Inc. (SOY.TO) (TSE:SOY)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers; and sources and produces organic and non-genetically modified (non-GMO) ingredients for food industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Ingredients, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

