SVB Leerink Increases KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Price Target to $39.00

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) had its price target raised by SVB Leerink from $28.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Tuesday, AR Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

KALV has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.75.

Shares of NASDAQ KALV opened at $18.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $331.66 million, a P/E ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.94. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $20.01.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.01). KalVista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 229.45% and a negative return on equity of 37.71%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Albert Cha purchased 115,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,426.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 15,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $279,735.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,741 shares in the company, valued at $3,895,740.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,111 shares of company stock worth $543,028. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,001 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,535 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 53,863 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

