Swerve (SWRV) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4.65 Million

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. Swerve has a market capitalization of $7.09 million and approximately $4.65 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swerve token can now be purchased for $0.87 or 0.00004744 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Swerve has traded 84.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Swerve alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005469 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00029549 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00158609 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.71 or 0.00905950 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00190331 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002461 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.06 or 0.00366596 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00091243 BTC.

Swerve Token Profile

Swerve’s total supply is 10,155,434 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,170,241 tokens. Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi.

Swerve Token Trading

Swerve can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swerve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swerve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swerve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swerve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.