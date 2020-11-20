Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 898,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.35% of SS&C Technologies worth $54,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 37.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 7,868 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 149,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $9,386,657.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,816 shares in the company, valued at $17,668,942.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph J. Frank sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $99,369.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,111 shares in the company, valued at $128,771. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SSNC opened at $68.59 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $68.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.93.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

