Swiss National Bank Has $58.92 Million Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,453,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.37% of International Paper worth $58,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 44.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,143,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,106,000 after buying an additional 1,579,459 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 21.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,445,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,938,000 after purchasing an additional 597,033 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 33.8% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,724,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,927,000 after purchasing an additional 688,057 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 6.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,761,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,030,000 after purchasing an additional 99,917 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the third quarter worth about $70,604,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on International Paper from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on International Paper from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on International Paper from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.42.

NYSE IP opened at $49.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.36. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 1.11. International Paper has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $50.61.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

In other International Paper news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $359,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

