Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,063,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.14% of Dell Technologies worth $72,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 14,706 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 449,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,683,000 after purchasing an additional 117,563 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 207,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 6,607 shares in the last quarter. 25.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $68.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $71.45. The company has a market capitalization of $51.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.26.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 129.04% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 146,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $9,747,040.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 457,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,442,957.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total value of $6,804,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,169 shares in the company, valued at $11,918,498.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,109,028 shares of company stock valued at $74,641,812 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DELL. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised Dell Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Dell Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.29.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

