Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,549 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $70,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,108,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. VTB Capital cut EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.87.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,206,595. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.88, for a total transaction of $1,105,800.96. Insiders have sold 14,201 shares of company stock valued at $4,650,494 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $334.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $332.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.75. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.62, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.45. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.97 and a fifty-two week high of $356.98.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.55 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 11.73%. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.