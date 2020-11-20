Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,004,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 36,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.39% of Hologic worth $66,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 202.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 88.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the third quarter worth $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 37.5% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $362,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,533.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $70.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.39. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.49 and a twelve month high of $77.49.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 47.83% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

HOLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Hologic from $80.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.56.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, surgical products, and light-based aesthetic and medical treatment systems for women in the United States and internationally. The company offers Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima quantitative viral load tests for HIV, Hepatitis C, and Hepatitis B; ThinPrep System for use in cytology applications; Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth; and various diagnostic tests for acute respiratory ailments.

