Swiss National Bank Sells 10,000 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,198,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.39% of Restaurant Brands International worth $68,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 442,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,471,000 after purchasing an additional 13,271 shares in the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 126,292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QSR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Felipe A. Athayde sold 158,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $8,879,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,285.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Fernando Machado sold 15,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $874,418.24. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,914.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 204,298 shares of company stock valued at $11,477,029. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

QSR opened at $59.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.20. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $67.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

