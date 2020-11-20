Swiss National Bank Sells 16,300 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,039,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 16,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.31% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $73,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 9,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LYB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.32.

In other news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total value of $156,268.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $82.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $95.82.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.