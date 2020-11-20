Swiss National Bank Sells 8,000 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515,419 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.39% of Vulcan Materials worth $69,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,257,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,736,000 after purchasing an additional 297,346 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 7,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

VMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.16.

In other news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $411,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,445. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $140.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $153.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.19.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.05). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 28.94%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.