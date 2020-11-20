Swiss National Bank Sells 8,500 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,202,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.41% of FirstEnergy worth $63,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FE. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $29.04 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $52.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.27.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

FE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $28.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $36.50 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.53.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.