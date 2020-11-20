Synex International Inc. (SXI.TO) (TSE:SXI) Shares Gap Up to $0.21

Shares of Synex International Inc. (SXI.TO) (TSE:SXI) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.21, but opened at $0.25. Synex International Inc. (SXI.TO) shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 14,500 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00.

About Synex International Inc. (SXI.TO) (TSE:SXI)

Synex International Inc develops, owns, and operates electric power facilities. The company provides consulting engineering services for the control and use of water, as well as related developments requiring civil, water resource, and environmental engineering projects primarily in the fields of hydrology, river engineering, fisheries and environmental assessment, water quality, site development services, water supply, hydro power, wastewater treatment and disposal, flood control, and storm water management projects.

