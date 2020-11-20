T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) will report $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.53. T. Rowe Price Group reported earnings per share of $2.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full year earnings of $9.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.85 to $9.24. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $10.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.20 to $10.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 35.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. Bank of America downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.67.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $139.53 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1-year low of $82.51 and a 1-year high of $148.88. The company has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 8,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 439 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

