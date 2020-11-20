TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) Given a C$68.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) has been assigned a C$68.00 target price by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 22.61% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TRP. TD Securities lowered their target price on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. CSFB set a C$65.00 price target on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$81.00 to C$72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$65.00 price target on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$70.75.

Shares of TRP opened at C$55.46 on Wednesday. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of C$47.05 and a 52-week high of C$76.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.88, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$54.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$59.57. The firm has a market cap of $52.13 billion and a PE ratio of 11.73.

In other news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci purchased 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$51.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$127,553.71. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$329,773. Also, Senior Officer Andrea E. Jalbert sold 9,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.77, for a total value of C$512,626.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$66,929.76.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

