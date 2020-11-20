TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) Given a C$70.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) has been given a C$70.00 price target by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. CSFB set a C$65.00 target price on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$81.00 to C$72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$70.75.

Shares of TRP stock opened at C$55.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$54.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$59.57. The company has a market cap of $52.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.73. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of C$47.05 and a 12 month high of C$76.58.

In other news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci bought 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$51.85 per share, with a total value of C$127,553.71. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at C$329,773. Also, Senior Officer Andrea E. Jalbert sold 9,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.77, for a total transaction of C$512,626.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$66,929.76.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

