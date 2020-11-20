TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on TCF Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised TCF Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TCF Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut TCF Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.64.

Shares of TCF opened at $33.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.79. TCF Financial has a 52 week low of $16.96 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $420.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TCF Financial will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 167,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

