TDb Split Corp. (XTD.TO) (TSE:XTD) Shares Gap Up to $2.78

TDb Split Corp. (XTD.TO) (TSE:XTD)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.78, but opened at $3.25. TDb Split Corp. (XTD.TO) shares last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 3,500 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60.

TDb Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of a company operating in the banking sector. It primarily invests in the common shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank.

