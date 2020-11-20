Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Short Interest Up 61.6% in October

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, an increase of 61.6% from the October 15th total of 61,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund stock opened at $7.59 on Friday. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a one year low of $6.32 and a one year high of $9.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.57.

Get Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0442 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. This is an increase from Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Finally, WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the period.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

There is no company description available for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.