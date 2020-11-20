Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.15 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:TGZ)

Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) (TSE:TGZ) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 17th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will earn $2.15 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.16. National Bank Financial currently has a “Tender” rating and a $28.25 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from C$13.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$21.75 to C$16.50 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from C$22.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on shares of Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.11.

Shares of TGZ stock opened at C$14.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 141.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$14.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.27. Teranga Gold Co. has a 12 month low of C$3.86 and a 12 month high of C$16.80.

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. The company's flagship project is the Sabodala gold mine covering an area of 291 square kilometers mine license and 629 square kilometers exploration land package located in the Republic of Senegal.

