Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) (TSE:TGZ) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) (TSE:TGZ) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has C$16.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$21.75. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO)’s FY2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

TGZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from C$20.00 to C$20.25 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from C$13.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from C$22.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on shares of Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$21.11.

Shares of TSE:TGZ opened at C$14.32 on Tuesday. Teranga Gold Co. has a 12 month low of C$3.86 and a 12 month high of C$16.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 141.78.

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. The company's flagship project is the Sabodala gold mine covering an area of 291 square kilometers mine license and 629 square kilometers exploration land package located in the Republic of Senegal.

