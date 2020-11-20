Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) (TSE:TGZ) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank Financial

Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) (TSE:TGZ) was downgraded by National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$28.25 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$20.25. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 97.28% from the company’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO)’s FY2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$21.75 to C$16.50 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from C$13.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.11.

Shares of TGZ opened at C$14.32 on Wednesday. Teranga Gold Co. has a 12 month low of C$3.86 and a 12 month high of C$16.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion and a PE ratio of 141.78.

Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) Company Profile

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. The company's flagship project is the Sabodala gold mine covering an area of 291 square kilometers mine license and 629 square kilometers exploration land package located in the Republic of Senegal.

