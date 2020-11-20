Textron (NYSE:TXT) Upgraded to “Positive” at 140166

140166 upgraded shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. 140166 currently has $55.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $38.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Textron from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Vertical Research upgraded Textron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Textron from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Textron in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.50.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $45.45 on Tuesday. Textron has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $51.53. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.00.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. Textron had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Textron will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.14%.

In other news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 69,566 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $2,802,814.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,377,177.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 227,766 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $9,176,692.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 867,951 shares in the company, valued at $34,969,745.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Textron by 105.5% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Textron during the second quarter worth $28,000. Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Textron during the second quarter worth $37,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Textron during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Textron by 62.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

