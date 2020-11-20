The Dewey Electronics (OTCMKTS:DEWY) versus Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRTC) Head-To-Head Survey

The Dewey Electronics (OTCMKTS:DEWY) and Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRTC) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.4% of Wrap Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.5% of The Dewey Electronics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.5% of Wrap Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

The Dewey Electronics has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wrap Technologies has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The Dewey Electronics and Wrap Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Dewey Electronics N/A N/A N/A Wrap Technologies -493.98% -42.45% -40.03%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Dewey Electronics and Wrap Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Dewey Electronics $5.69 million 1.08 $1.25 million N/A N/A Wrap Technologies $700,000.00 332.77 -$8.32 million ($0.29) -21.59

The Dewey Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than Wrap Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for The Dewey Electronics and Wrap Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Dewey Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A Wrap Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

The Dewey Electronics beats Wrap Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Dewey Electronics

The Dewey Electronics Corporation designs and manufactures compact diesel power generators, hybrid power systems, and vehicle auxiliary power units for military markets worldwide. It offers 2kW military tactical generators, man-portable generators, and generator accessories; and non-power product lines, such as rodmeters, sea valves, hull liners, indicators/transmitters, pre-regulators, and MK-21 exploders. The company was founded in 1955 and is based in Oakland, New Jersey.

About Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies, Inc., a security technology company, develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

