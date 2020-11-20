The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

NYSE GDV opened at $20.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.37. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $22.52.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

