The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

GLU stock opened at $17.77 on Friday. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.34 and a 12 month high of $20.04.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

