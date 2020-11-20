The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Short Interest Update

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 67.7% from the October 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

The GDL Fund stock opened at $8.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.37. The GDL Fund has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $9.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDL. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in The GDL Fund by 14.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 806,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after buying an additional 102,134 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The GDL Fund by 12.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 699,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,488,000 after acquiring an additional 78,995 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The GDL Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $570,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The GDL Fund by 6.8% in the third quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 998,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,369,000 after acquiring an additional 63,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in shares of The GDL Fund by 1.4% in the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,766,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,799,000 after acquiring an additional 24,340 shares during the last quarter.

The GDL Fund Company Profile

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

