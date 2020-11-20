The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $51.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HIG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.07.

HIG opened at $46.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.95 and a 200 day moving average of $39.50. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $62.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift bought 6,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.98 per share, for a total transaction of $250,960.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,309 shares in the company, valued at $8,178,577.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 12.2% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 573,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,115,000 after acquiring an additional 15,383 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,515,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,962,000 after acquiring an additional 193,274 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,369,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $322,635,000 after acquiring an additional 424,647 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,928,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

