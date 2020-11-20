The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Sold by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,433 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Simply Good Foods were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Simply Good Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.73.

In related news, Director Robert G. Montgomery purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $37,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,458.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SMPL opened at $23.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.13. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 79.27 and a beta of 0.78. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.20.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $222.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.93 million. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The company’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

