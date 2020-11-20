The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Sets New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $65.12 and last traded at $63.54, with a volume of 575993 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.14.

The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.10.

In related news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,233,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares in the company, valued at $6,796,375.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TJX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in The TJX Companies in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its position in The TJX Companies by 63.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in The TJX Companies by 293.8% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.00, a PEG ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73.

About The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

