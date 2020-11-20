TheStreet Downgrades Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) to D

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSE WHG opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average is $13.76. Westwood Holdings Group has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $31.80. The firm has a market cap of $103.83 million, a P/E ratio of 53.92 and a beta of 1.31.

In other Westwood Holdings Group news, Chairman Richard M. Frank purchased 5,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.20 per share, with a total value of $62,540.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 42,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

