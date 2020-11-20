TheStreet Upgrades Enerpac Tool Group (NASDAQ:EPAC) to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NASDAQ:EPAC) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

EPAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.13.

Shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $20.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.97. Enerpac Tool Group has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $27.94.

Enerpac Tool Group (NASDAQ:EPAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05).

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,756,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after buying an additional 75,284 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 179,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 52,800 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 341.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 102,452 shares in the last quarter.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

