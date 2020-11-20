TheStreet Upgrades SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SAIL. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised SailPoint Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.83.

SAIL stock opened at $44.11 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.44 and a 200 day moving average of $33.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1,103.03 and a beta of 2.17. SailPoint Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $49.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $94.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 4,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $170,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,753,420.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $766,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,268,898 shares in the company, valued at $48,636,860.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,424,502. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 679.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46,022 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 788.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

