Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to announce $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $1.83. Thor Industries reported earnings of $1.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full-year earnings of $6.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.04 to $7.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $9.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 3rd. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on THO shares. Northcoast Research upgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Truist decreased their target price on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine cut Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Thor Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.20.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $92.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.02. Thor Industries has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $121.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thor Industries during the third quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Thor Industries by 339.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Thor Industries by 474.0% during the third quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Thor Industries during the second quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Thor Industries during the third quarter valued at $127,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

