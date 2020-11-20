TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,062,961 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 79,264 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.12% of TopBuild worth $693,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TopBuild news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total value of $500,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,224.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total transaction of $501,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,205 shares of company stock worth $1,532,172. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

TopBuild stock opened at $181.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.02. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $54.83 and a 52 week high of $191.79.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.39 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

