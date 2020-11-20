Torq Resources Inc. (TORQ.V) (CVE:TORQ) Shares Gap Down to $0.70

Torq Resources Inc. (TORQ.V) (CVE:TORQ) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.70, but opened at $0.65. Torq Resources Inc. (TORQ.V) shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 6,000 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $55.67 million and a PE ratio of -32.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.57.

Torq Resources Inc. (TORQ.V) Company Profile (CVE:TORQ)

Torq Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the Americas. The company was formerly known as Stratton Resources Inc and changed its name to Torq Resources Inc in March 2017. Torq Resources Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

