Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Embraer (NYSE:ERJ)

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 11,191 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 930% compared to the average daily volume of 1,086 call options.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Embraer by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,675,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,390,000 after acquiring an additional 587,359 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Embraer by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Embraer by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,324,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 109,733 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Embraer by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 125,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Embraer by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 13,254 shares during the last quarter. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Embraer alerts:

ERJ opened at $6.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.07. Embraer has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.36.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.36). Embraer had a negative return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 20.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Embraer will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ERJ shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Embraer from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Embraer from $4.60 to $4.80 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.83.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.