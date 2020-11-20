Traders Purchase High Volume of PetIQ Call Options (NASDAQ:PETQ)

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 6,926 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 961% compared to the average daily volume of 653 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PETQ. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of PetIQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PetIQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 289.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PetIQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $28.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.50. PetIQ has a twelve month low of $15.83 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The stock has a market cap of $809.26 million, a P/E ratio of -31.33, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $162.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.90 million. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 8.52%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PetIQ will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on PETQ shares. BidaskClub downgraded PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on PetIQ from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Guggenheim raised their target price on PetIQ from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PetIQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.40.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. The company offers prescription pet medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars.

