Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 9,291 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 100% compared to the average daily volume of 4,645 call options.

CRSR opened at $37.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.81. Corsair Gaming has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $38.98.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.19 million. Corsair Gaming’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anup Bagaria sold 1,135,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $19,301,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRSR. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at about $503,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at about $607,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

CRSR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others.

