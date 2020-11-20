Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 11,177 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,177 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kennametal by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 361,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 39,931 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,182,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 188,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 751,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,737,000 after acquiring an additional 269,108 shares during the last quarter.

Get Kennametal alerts:

NYSE:KMT opened at $34.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.30 and its 200 day moving average is $29.18. Kennametal Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $38.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -83.78, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $400.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Kennametal’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

KMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Kennametal from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp downgraded Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays downgraded Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kennametal from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Kennametal Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.