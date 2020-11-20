Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 4,925 Shares of SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,925 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in SVMK were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SVMK. FMR LLC lifted its position in SVMK by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,692,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,840,000 after buying an additional 648,263 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SVMK by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,405,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,949,000 after purchasing an additional 601,950 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SVMK by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,735,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,847,000 after purchasing an additional 509,710 shares during the period. Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SVMK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,309,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVMK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,913,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SVMK opened at $21.13 on Friday. SVMK Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $26.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.54 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.73% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $95.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.13 million. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SVMK Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

SVMK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of SVMK from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of SVMK from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of SVMK from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.71.

In other SVMK news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 13,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $288,827.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 4,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $95,278.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,587 shares of company stock worth $2,929,103. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

