Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Shares in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,922,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,321,026,000 after buying an additional 96,112 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 62.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,957,543 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,306,132,000 after buying an additional 2,283,596 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 1,416.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,012,786 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $441,283,000 after buying an additional 1,880,057 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 936.9% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,033,059 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $228,885,000 after buying an additional 933,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Teladoc Health by 1.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,011,312 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $221,720,000 after buying an additional 10,022 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.26, for a total transaction of $6,667,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,283 shares in the company, valued at $154,978,119.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $501,504.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,570 shares of company stock worth $11,274,671. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TDOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Teladoc Health from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Teladoc Health from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. DA Davidson began coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $232.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.33.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $191.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.37 and a beta of 0.25. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.20 and a twelve month high of $253.00. The company has a current ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $288.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

