Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 10,568 Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 119.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the second quarter worth $36,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the third quarter worth $57,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 9,200.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the first quarter worth $60,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Shares of SPB stock opened at $65.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.59 and a 1 year high of $68.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.70, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.93.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.48. Spectrum Brands had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 58.74%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectrum Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.38.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.