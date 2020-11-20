Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 16,434 NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NEO opened at $42.73 on Friday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.47 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -1,423.86 and a beta of 0.68.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $125.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.23 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Oort Douglas M. Van sold 340,000 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $14,283,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,384,038 shares in the company, valued at $100,153,436.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 2,400 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $85,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,513.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 797,902 shares of company stock valued at $31,665,001 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.71.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

