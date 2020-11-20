Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 4,938 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TIP. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 202.7% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $125.54 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $107.37 and a 12 month high of $127.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.48.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

