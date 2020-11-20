Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 54,951 Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 54,951 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 32.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,042 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 11,644 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the second quarter worth $1,101,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 400.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,428,286 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $60,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,571 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 22.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,317 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 39,398 shares during the last quarter. 15.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CLR opened at $15.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.20. Continental Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $36.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 3.50.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $692.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Capital One Financial lowered Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Continental Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Continental Resources in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.70.

In other news, Chairman Harold Hamm acquired 769,235 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $9,753,899.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

