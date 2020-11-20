Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Stock Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 33.1% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 46.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the second quarter worth $51,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 95.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth $77,000. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $2,430,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen M. Zide sold 6,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $257,682.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,932 shares of company stock valued at $5,544,146 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ST stock opened at $47.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.54, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.77. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $54.37.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $788.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.38 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ST shares. Cowen raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.88.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

