Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,131 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $384,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,942,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Generac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Generac by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

GNRC opened at $216.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.03. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.50 and a 12 month high of $234.55.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.33. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $701.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.62 million. Research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Generac from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Northcoast Research raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Generac from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.62.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.73, for a total value of $1,068,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,321,439.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 3,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $761,054.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,778.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,611 shares of company stock valued at $2,776,054 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

