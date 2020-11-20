Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 15,088 iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,574,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,204,000 after acquiring an additional 452,768 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 292,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,693,000 after acquiring an additional 9,424 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 33.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 57.1% in the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 25,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neumann Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 35,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter.

BATS EFV opened at $45.71 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.73.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

