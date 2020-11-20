Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 16,205 MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 16,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MetLife by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,956,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,554,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312,214 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,556,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,858,000 after purchasing an additional 981,327 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,507,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,126,000 after purchasing an additional 110,024 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,078,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,437,000 after purchasing an additional 44,900 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,932,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET opened at $45.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $53.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.94. The firm has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.08. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. MetLife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

